Ben Simmons Injury: Probable with illness
Simmons (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
After being a late scratch ahead of Sunday's loss to the Thunder, Simmons is expected to play Tuesday. That said, the 28-year-old is likely to sit out against the Suns on Wednesday, as he's yet to appear in both ends of back-to-backs for the Nets in 2024-25. If Simmons doesn't play then, role players like Tyrese Martin, Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson would be in line for more playing time.
