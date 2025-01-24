Ben Simmons Injury: Questionable against Miami

Simmons (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing the last three games for the Nets, Simmons' status for Saturday's matchup against Miami is uncertain. When he's been healthy this season, the 28-year-old has played well, averaging 7.1 assists per game, his highest average in the category since the 2019-20 season (8.0) with the 76ers.