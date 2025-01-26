Ben Simmons Injury: Questionable for Monday

Simmons (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Simmons is in danger of missing his fifth consecutive contest due to lower back soreness. The 28-year-old was originally cleared to return in Saturday's loss to Miami after missing three outings due to an illness, though he ended up missing the matchup with the back issue. If Simmons remains on the shelf, Keon Johnson and Noah Clowney are candidates for an uptick in playing time.