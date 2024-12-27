Ben Simmons Injury: Ruled out Friday

Simmons has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs due to lower back injury management.

Simmons will be held out of the second leg of the club's back-to-back set Friday, and his next chance to feature will come Sunday against the Magic. With the 28-year-old joining Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Ziaire Williams (knee) on the sideline, Shake Milton and Tyrese Martin are candidates for increased roles.