Ben Simmons Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Simmons (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Boston, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Simmons will miss his third contest of Brooklyn's last five games after posting six points, 12 assists and five rebounds over 22 minutes in Monday's win over New Orleans. His prior two absences had been attributed to back injury management in the second leg of back-to-back sets, but Simmons' absence for a standalone game Wednesday due to an unrelated calf issue creates more concern about his availability moving forward.