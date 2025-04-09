Ben Simmons Injury: Won't play vs. Houston

Simmons (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After failing to score in Tuesday's win against the Spurs, Simmons will be on the shelf for the Clippers for the second game of a back-to-back against the Rockets to manage a knee issue. Drew Eubanks and Derrick Jones could see more time on the floor due to Simmons' absence.