Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Simmons is out for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a return to competition reconditioning, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Simmons won't be available to make his debut with the Clippers on the first leg of the team's back-to-back Wednesday. However, Simmons hasn't suffered any injury and should be able to return to action for Thursday's matchup with Utah.

Ben Simmons
Los Angeles Clippers
