Ben Simmons Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Simmons is out for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a return to competition reconditioning, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Simmons won't be available to make his debut with the Clippers on the first leg of the team's back-to-back Wednesday. However, Simmons hasn't suffered any injury and should be able to return to action for Thursday's matchup with Utah.
