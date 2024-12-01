Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons Injury: Won't return Sunday vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Magic with a left knee contusion, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports. He tallied zero points (0-1 FG), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes.

Simmons played 12 minutes during the first half but stayed on the bench until being ruled out during the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old's next chance to feature will come Monday against the Bulls, though he'll likely remain out as it's the second day of a back-to-back set.

Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now