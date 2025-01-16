Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons News: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 5:04pm

Simmons (rest) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons hasn't played in both halves of a back-to-back set all season, and he sat out Wednesday's game against the Clippers after playing against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. In four January appearances, Simmons averaged 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 26.0 minutes.

