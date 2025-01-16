Ben Simmons News: Available for Friday

Simmons (rest) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons hasn't played in both halves of a back-to-back set all season, and he sat out Wednesday's game against the Clippers after playing against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. In four January appearances, Simmons averaged 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 26.0 minutes.