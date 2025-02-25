Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons News: Available for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Simmons (knee) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Following a one-game absence with knee injury management Monday against Detroit, Simmons will be back in Los Angeles' rotation Wednesday. The veteran forward has averaged 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 23.7 minutes across three appearances since joining the Clippers, and Simmons shouldn't face any restrictions against the Bulls.

