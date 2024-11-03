Ben Simmons News: Available Sunday, out Monday
Simmons (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Simmons is cleared to suit up for the first half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set, but he will be sidelined for Monday's game against the Grizzlies. Simmons has started all five of his appearances thus far, and he's coming off a season-high 11 assists during Friday's 120-112 win over the Bulls.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now