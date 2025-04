Simmons (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons was held out of Wednesday's matchup with Houston due to knee injury management, but he'll be a full go for Friday's clash. He's averaging 1.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 14.8 minutes over his last 10 appearances.