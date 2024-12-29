Ben Simmons News: Balanced outing in return to action
Simmons notched six points (3-6 FG), seven rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 loss to Orlando.
Simmons returned Sunday after missing Brooklyn's previous game due to lower back injury management, leading all Nets players in rebounds and assists over a well-balanced performance. Simmons has tallied at least five points, five rebounds and five assists in 10 outings this season, including twice over his last five appearances.
