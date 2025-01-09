Ben Simmons News: Cleared to play against Denver
Simmons (back/calf) has been cleared to play Friday against the Nuggets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Simmons will return to the floor Friday when the Nets take on the Nuggets. The veteran has missed the last four games and will be a welcome addition to the lineup for Brooklyn despite averaging a career-low 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds with 6.9 assists per game.
