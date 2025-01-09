Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons News: Cleared to play against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Simmons (back/calf) has been cleared to play Friday against the Nuggets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons will return to the floor Friday when the Nets take on the Nuggets. The veteran has missed the last four games and will be a welcome addition to the lineup for Brooklyn despite averaging a career-low 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds with 6.9 assists per game.

Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets
