Ben Simmons News: Coming off bench Friday

Simmons won't start Friday's game against the Celtics, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons will come off the bench for the first time this season, as Nic Claxton has taken over as the starting center after being limited to start the campaign while working his way back from a preseason hamstring injury. Simmons has averaged 5.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 24.5 minutes per game across six appearances this season.