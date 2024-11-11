Ben Simmons News: Dishes out 12 assists

Simmons closed with six points (3-5 FG), five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 107-105 win over New Orleans.

Simmons has yet to score in double figures so far this year, but he recorded a season-high 12 assists in his lightest workload of the 2024-25 campaign. The 28-year-old has come off the bench in two straight games and will likely remain in that role following Nic Claxton's return from injury.