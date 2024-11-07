Ben Simmons News: Good to go against Boston

Simmons (back) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Celtics, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Simmons will return to action Friday after sitting out Brooklyn's previous outing. With Nic Claxton returning to the team's starting lineup, Simmons will likely come off the bench and play around his season average of 24.3 minutes. However, the 28-year-old is expected to sit out the second leg of the Nets' back-to-back against Cleveland on Saturday.