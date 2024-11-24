Ben Simmons News: Out for Monday

Simmons is out for Monday's game for injury load management purposes, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons will sit out the second half of the team's back-to-back set Monday. With Dennis Schroder (ankle) and Noah Clowney (ankle) also dealing with injuries, the Nets could be fairly shorthanded, leaving room for Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson, Nic Claxton and Trendon Watford to see ample playing time.