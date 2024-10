Simmons will start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Simmons will start at the center position Wednesday, filling in for Nic Claxton, who's on a minutes restriction after missing the preseason with a hamstring injury. Simmons appeared in 15 games (12 starts) for Brooklyn in 2023-24, averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 23.9 minutes.