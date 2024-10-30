Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons News: Part of first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Simmons will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Simmons got the first leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back set off Tuesday, but he's active and starting Wednesday. With Nic Claxton (hamstring) sitting out, Simmons should see a minutes load in the mid-20s. He's averaging 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 24.0 minutes per game.

