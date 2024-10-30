Ben Simmons News: Part of first unit

Simmons will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Simmons got the first leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back set off Tuesday, but he's active and starting Wednesday. With Nic Claxton (hamstring) sitting out, Simmons should see a minutes load in the mid-20s. He's averaging 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 24.0 minutes per game.