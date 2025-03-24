Ben Simmons News: Plays well in limited minutes

Simmons produced eight points (4-5 FG) and seven rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Thunder.

James Harden suffered quad and ankle injuries late in Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Thunder, making his status worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Knicks. Simmons snapped a streak of three scoreless games in a row Sunday, and he would be a candidate to see more run if Harden is forced to miss time.