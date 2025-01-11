Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons News: Posts 10 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Simmons had 10 points (5-7 FG), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 124-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Simmons' shot volume wasn't high, but his rebound and assist totals were a positive addition to his stat line in the blowout loss. Although Simmons is a notorious source of fantasy frustration, Simmons' role will remain significant during the current injury scenario, assuming he stays healthy. Simmons has only averaged 6.0 points er game this season, but his rebound and assist numbers will help pad a low scoring total.

