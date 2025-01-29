Ben Simmons News: Quiet in return Wednesday

Simmons ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 104-83 win over the Hornets.

Simmons returned from a five-game absence, playing limited minutes off the bench. Although he has been somewhat healthy this season, Simmons continues to be a frustrating asset. To this point, he has appeared in 31 games, averaging 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.3 minutes per game.