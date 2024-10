Simmons will start Friday's game against the Magic, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Coach Jordi Fernandez said Nic Claxton (hamstring) will play more Friday after he saw only 15 minutes before being ejected from Wednesday's season-opening loss to Atlanta. However, the big man will still come off the bench, so Simmons remains in the starting lineup along with Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith.