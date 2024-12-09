Ben Simmons News: Scoreless in 18 minutes

Simmons racked up three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to Milwaukee.

Simmons had a highlight-reel assist in the loss but nothing else to show for it apart from a handful of rebounds. He's been urged to be more aggressive but he failed to take a single shot Sunday. He's been a frustrating player for fantasy managers so far, as he's mostly just a rebounds (5.7) and assists (6.4) specialist.