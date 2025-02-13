Ben Simmons News: Set to debut against Utah
Simmons (conditioning) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Jazz.
Simmons is set to make his Clippers debut Thursday after sitting out the team's previous contest due to a return to competition reconditioning. While Simmons' role in Los Angeles is yet to be determined, he should factor into the team's forward rotation with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now