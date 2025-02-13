Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons News: Set to debut against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Simmons (conditioning) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Jazz.

Simmons is set to make his Clippers debut Thursday after sitting out the team's previous contest due to a return to competition reconditioning. While Simmons' role in Los Angeles is yet to be determined, he should factor into the team's forward rotation with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out.

Ben Simmons
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now