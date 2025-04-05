Ben Simmons News: Set to play Saturday

Simmons (knee) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Simmons will return to action Saturday after sitting out the first leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Friday due to left knee injury maintenance. Simmons has averaged 1.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 15.4 minutes across his previous 10 appearances.