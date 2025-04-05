Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons News: Set to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 1:21pm

Simmons (knee) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Simmons will return to action Saturday after sitting out the first leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Friday due to left knee injury maintenance. Simmons has averaged 1.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 15.4 minutes across his previous 10 appearances.

Ben Simmons
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now