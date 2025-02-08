Ben Simmons News: Signing with Clippers
Simmons intends to sign with the Clippers, Shams Charania of ESPN reported Saturday.
Simmons finalized a contract buyout with the Nets on Friday and will sign with the Clippers after talking with multiple teams. The 2016 first-overall pick has started in 24 of 33 games played this season, but he came off the bench in his last three outings. Simmons will likely have a similar role with the Clippers, serving as a rotational backcourt option behind Derrick Jones and Ivica Zubac. Simmons has averaged 6.2 points, 6.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds over 25.0 minutes per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now