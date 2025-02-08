Ben Simmons News: Signing with Clippers

Simmons intends to sign with the Clippers, Shams Charania of ESPN reported Saturday.

Simmons finalized a contract buyout with the Nets on Friday and will sign with the Clippers after talking with multiple teams. The 2016 first-overall pick has started in 24 of 33 games played this season, but he came off the bench in his last three outings. Simmons will likely have a similar role with the Clippers, serving as a rotational backcourt option behind Derrick Jones and Ivica Zubac. Simmons has averaged 6.2 points, 6.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds over 25.0 minutes per game this season.