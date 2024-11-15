Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Simmons is in the Nets' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Simmons will return Friday from a one-game absence due to calf tightness, and he will start at center as Nic Claxton is sidelined due to a lower back strain. Across his six starts this season, Simmons has averaged 5.8 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds over 24.5 minutes per game.

