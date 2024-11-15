Ben Simmons News: Starting Friday
Simmons is in the Nets' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Simmons will return Friday from a one-game absence due to calf tightness, and he will start at center as Nic Claxton is sidelined due to a lower back strain. Across his six starts this season, Simmons has averaged 5.8 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds over 24.5 minutes per game.
