Ben Simmons News: Stuffs stat sheet Thursday

Simmons supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 101-94 victory over Toronto.

Simmons stuffed the stat sheet for the second game in a row, and he's been very efficient while leaving his mark on both ends of the court. The veteran has made 15 starts for Brooklyn this season, averaging 6.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks per game in that span.