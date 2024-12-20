Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons News: Stuffs stat sheet Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Simmons supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 101-94 victory over Toronto.

Simmons stuffed the stat sheet for the second game in a row, and he's been very efficient while leaving his mark on both ends of the court. The veteran has made 15 starts for Brooklyn this season, averaging 6.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks per game in that span.

Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now