Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Simmons (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Lauren Rosen of FanDuelTV reports.

Simmons was initially not expected to travel with the team for Friday's outing due to a left knee injury, but it appears he recovered quicker than expected, and he's deemed ready to return after a seven-game absence. Simmons hasn't stepped on the court since Feb. 28 and is averaging a mere 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 19.5 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Ben Simmons
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now