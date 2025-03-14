Ben Simmons News: Upgraded to available

Simmons (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Lauren Rosen of FanDuelTV reports.

Simmons was initially not expected to travel with the team for Friday's outing due to a left knee injury, but it appears he recovered quicker than expected, and he's deemed ready to return after a seven-game absence. Simmons hasn't stepped on the court since Feb. 28 and is averaging a mere 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 19.5 minutes per game since the All-Star break.