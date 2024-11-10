Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 2:51pm

Simmons (back) will be available for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Simmons was sidelined for the second leg of the Nets' back-to-back set Saturday against the Cavaliers due to injury management for his back. He'll suit up for Monday's game, though he'll likely come off the bench as Nic Claxton has started at center in three straight games. Through seven regular-season games, Simmons is averaging 6.1 points, 6.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 24.9 minutes per game.

Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets
