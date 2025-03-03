Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 2:56pm

Mathurin is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Houston due to a sprained left wrist.

Head coach Rick Carlisle said before Sunday's win over Chicago that Mathurin is day-to-day with the injury, but the third-year swingman is unlikely to conclude a two-game absence against the Rockets. Mathurin's eventual return would likely translate to fewer minutes for Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard, but they should each hang onto larger roles for at least one more outing.

