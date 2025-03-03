Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Mathurin is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Houston due to a sprained left wrist.

Head coach Rick Carlisle said before Sunday's win over Chicago that Mathurin is day-to-day with the injury, but the third-year swingman is unlikely to conclude a two-game absence against the Rockets. Mathurin's eventual return would likely translate to fewer minutes for Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard, but they should each hang onto larger roles for at least one more outing.