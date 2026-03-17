Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Listed out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Mathurin has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to right toe injury recovery.

Mathurin hasn't missed a game since Feb. 8 and has seen an uptick in playing time lately, so his absence Wednesday seems to be a scheduled rest day. If all goes according to plan, expect the Arizona product to be available for the second half of the Clippers' back-to-back Thursday, also against New Orleans.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
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