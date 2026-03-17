Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Listed out for Wednesday
Mathurin has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to right toe injury recovery.
Mathurin hasn't missed a game since Feb. 8 and has seen an uptick in playing time lately, so his absence Wednesday seems to be a scheduled rest day. If all goes according to plan, expect the Arizona product to be available for the second half of the Clippers' back-to-back Thursday, also against New Orleans.
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