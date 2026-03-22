Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:17pm

Mathurin (toe) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's meeting with Milwaukee, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

This will be Mathurin's fourth consecutive game on the sidelines, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered highly questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
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