Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Out for three-game trip

The Clippers announced Tuesday that Mathurin (toe) will be sidelined for the team's entire three-game road trip, which concludes Saturday in Dallas, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

L.A. had already listed Mathurin out for Wednesday's game in New Orleans, but he'll also end up missing the rematch with the Pelicans on Thursday in addition to the contest in Dallas. Mathurin is tending to a right toe injury and is set to undergo further treatment back in Los Angeles while the Clippers are on the road. If Mathurin responds well to treatment, he could return to the court as early as Monday against Milwaukee.