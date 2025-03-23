Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 3:48pm

Mathurin is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain.

Mathurin has been playing well of late, logging four straight double-digit scoring outings, but he now finds himself on the injury report with a left ankle injury. If Mathurin is unable to go, most of his usage will likely be absorbed by the starting five, while Jarace Walker could see a slight uptick in minutes off the bench.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
