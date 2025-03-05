Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 3:13pm

Mathurin (wrist) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Mathurin is dealing with a left wrist sprain that has sidelined him for the last three games. A decision on his status will probably be made closer to Thursday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If he can't go, expect Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard to see more minutes to compensate for the loss of Mathurin, particularly on the offensive end of the court.

