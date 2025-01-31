Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Questionable with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 2:55pm

Mathurin (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Pistons due to an illness, Marthurin might be able to make his return Saturday to face Atlanta. The 22-year-old is averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting a career-high 47.1 percent from the field this season for the Pacers.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
