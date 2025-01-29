Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Mathurin (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Mathurin was a late addition to Indiana's injury report with an illness, and he'll join Andrew Nembhard (back) on the sidelines Wednesday. With a vacated spot in the Pacers' starting lineup, Aaron Nesmith stands out as the most likely candidate to replace Mathurin in the first unit while Ben Sheppard likely also handles a more prominent role against Detroit.