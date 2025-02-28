Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Set for spell on sidelines

Mathurin (wrist) will miss "a couple of games at least," head coach Rick Carlisle told Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana.

Mathurin is dealing with a wrist injury but is also banged up with multiple ailments, so the Pacers will give him enough time to recover from all the issues he's dealing with. It's uncertain when he'll return to the court, though, based on Carlisle's words. he should be out for at least the Pacers' next two or three games.