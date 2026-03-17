Bennedict Mathurin Injury: To miss entire road trip

Mathurin (toe) will miss the Clippers' upcoming three-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday in Dallas, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The team initially listed Mathurin as out for Wednesday's matchup, but further clarification was provided shortly after that revealed he'd miss LA's next three games to undergo treatment. If all goes according to plan, Mathurin could return to the court as early as March 23 against Milwaukee.