Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Won't play Friday
Mathurin has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami due to a left wrist sprain, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.
Mathurin was a late addition to the injury report due to the wrist injury, and his next chance to play will come Sunday against Chicago. Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard are candidates for an uptick in playing time with Mathurin sidelined.
