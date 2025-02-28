Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 10:41am

Mathurin has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami due to a left wrist sprain, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Mathurin was a late addition to the injury report due to the wrist injury, and his next chance to play will come Sunday against Chicago. Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard are candidates for an uptick in playing time with Mathurin sidelined.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
