Bennedict Mathurin News: Available to play

Mathurin (calf), who missed Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cavaliers due to left calf injury management, is expected to play in Game 1 versus the Bucks on Saturday.

Pascal Siakam (elbow) and Tyrese Haliburton (back) are expected to suit up as well. Mathurin made a total of 72 appearances in 2024-25, averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes.