Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Back after one-game suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 3:46pm

Mathurin is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mathurin missed the Pacers' 111-100 win over the Pistons on Thursday after receiving a one-game suspension. Still, he'll recover his starting role in this matchup, sending Aaron Nesmith to the second unit. Mathurin is averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game when deployed as a starter this season.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
