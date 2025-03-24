Fantasy Basketball
Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 2:43pm

Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Mathurin (ankle) will play in Monday's game against Minnesota, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mathurin will shake off a questionable tag Monday due to a sprained left ankle. The 22-year-old swingman has scored 20-plus points in three of the club's last four outings (three starts), during which he has averaged 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.1 percent from the field across 33.3 minutes per game.

Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
