Bennedict Mathurin News: Cleared to play Monday

Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Mathurin (ankle) will play in Monday's game against Minnesota, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mathurin will shake off a questionable tag Monday due to a sprained left ankle. The 22-year-old swingman has scored 20-plus points in three of the club's last four outings (three starts), during which he has averaged 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.1 percent from the field across 33.3 minutes per game.