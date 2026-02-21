Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Continues strong production in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Mathurin had 26 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 125-122 loss to the Lakers.

Mathurin kept the good vibes going after blowing up for 38 points against the Nuggets Thursday evening. The Clippers lost Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and John Collins (head) during Friday's loss, and opportunities should increase dramatically for the former Pacer if the injuries force extended absences in the first unit.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
13 days ago