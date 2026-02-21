Bennedict Mathurin News: Continues strong production in loss

Mathurin had 26 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 125-122 loss to the Lakers.

Mathurin kept the good vibes going after blowing up for 38 points against the Nuggets Thursday evening. The Clippers lost Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and John Collins (head) during Friday's loss, and opportunities should increase dramatically for the former Pacer if the injuries force extended absences in the first unit.