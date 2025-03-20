Bennedict Mathurin News: Dominates in double-double outing
Mathurin finished with 28 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Thursday's 105-99 overtime win over Brooklyn.
Mathurin had to once again step up in the Indiana starting lineup with the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (back), putting on a show with one of his best performances of the season. Mathurin led all Pacers in Thursday's contest in scoring and rebounds, setting a new season high in assists while posting his sixth outing with 28 or more points. Mathurin has now scored north of 20 points in three straight outings.
