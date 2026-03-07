Bennedict Mathurin News: Double-doubles off bench
Mathurin posted 21 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during the Clippers' 123-120 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Mathurin's struggles from beyond the arc continued Saturday, and he's now gone 1-for-18 from three-point range over his last six outings. However, the fourth-year pro more than made up for it at the charity stripe and also finished as the Clippers' second-leading rebounder en route to his second double-double of the season. Since being acquired by the Clippers from the Pacers in early February, Mathurin has averaged 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 29.3 minutes per game.
