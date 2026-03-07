Bennedict Mathurin headshot

Bennedict Mathurin News: Double-doubles off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 8:30pm

Mathurin posted 21 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during the Clippers' 123-120 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Mathurin's struggles from beyond the arc continued Saturday, and he's now gone 1-for-18 from three-point range over his last six outings. However, the fourth-year pro more than made up for it at the charity stripe and also finished as the Clippers' second-leading rebounder en route to his second double-double of the season. Since being acquired by the Clippers from the Pacers in early February, Mathurin has averaged 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 29.3 minutes per game.

Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bennedict Mathurin See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
19 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
24 days ago