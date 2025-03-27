Bennedict Mathurin News: Drops team-high 23 in loss

Mathurin accumulated 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 120-119 loss to the Lakers.

He led the Pacers in scoring on the night as seven different Indiana players scored in double digits. Mathurin has topped 20 points in four of the last six games (three starts), averaging 20.0 points, 6.8 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.